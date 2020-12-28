Vaccination of Roanoke first responders going smoothly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The COVID vaccination process for Roanoke Valley first responders is off to a smooth start.

That’s according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback.

Roanoke City and County, Salem, and Alleghany, Botetourt and Craig counties were allotted 300 vaccinations in the first round of distribution.

Chief Hoback says his firefighters and paramedics have not reported any issues and say they are grateful to begin receiving protection from COVID.

“I’m very blessed to get it on the front side, but I am hopeful and encourage others to do the same, because this is the phase of ending the pandemic. We’ve really got to really get that level of protection out there,” said Hoback.

Roanoke Fire and EMS will have another round of firefighters and paramedics getting the vaccine next week.

