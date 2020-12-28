Carolina defeats Washington Football Team, 20-13
Curtis Samuel led the way on the ground and receiving for the Panthers
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANDOVER, Md. (WDBJ) - The Carolina Panthers left Maryland with a 20-13 win Sunday, defeating the Washington Football Team.
Curtis Samuel caught five passes for 106 yards and rushed for another 52 for the Panthers.
Washington falls to 6-9 for the year, with the Panthers moving up to 5-10.
