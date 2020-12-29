$400,000 in CARES Act Funding headed to nonprofits in Staunton & Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Grants totaling $400,000 are heading to 42 nonprofit organizations in the City of Staunton and Augusta County.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge partnered with Staunton and Augusta County to help distribute their CARES Act money.

Staunton provided $300,000 and Augusta County $100,000 to help nonprofit organizations with any expenses they’ve seen during the pandemic.

“This is just not only a financial reinforcement of the important work that they do, but it’s also to let them know that we really value the work that they do,” Cristina Casado, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation, said.

Casado said one of the reasons it will be hard for nonprofits to recover is the inability to fundraise right now.

The grant amounts were decided based on the size of the operating budgets and certain categories of expenses during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.