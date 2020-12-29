Advertisement

$400,000 in CARES Act Funding headed to nonprofits in Staunton & Augusta County

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge partnered with the city and county to distribute the funding.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Grants totaling $400,000 are heading to 42 nonprofit organizations in the City of Staunton and Augusta County.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge partnered with Staunton and Augusta County to help distribute their CARES Act money.

Staunton provided $300,000 and Augusta County $100,000 to help nonprofit organizations with any expenses they’ve seen during the pandemic.

“This is just not only a financial reinforcement of the important work that they do, but it’s also to let them know that we really value the work that they do,” Cristina Casado, Director of Community Engagement at the Community Foundation, said.

Casado said one of the reasons it will be hard for nonprofits to recover is the inability to fundraise right now.

The grant amounts were decided based on the size of the operating budgets and certain categories of expenses during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Police identify woman shot to death in Roanoke; no arrest made
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

The Everhardt family. Back row: Phil Everhardt, Gary Everhardt. Front row: Karen Everhardt,...
Former Blue Ridge Parkway superintendent dies after suffering from COVID-19
‘North Carolina lost a giant today’ Longtime state political leader Marc Basnight dies at 73
Local Roots is one of many local businesses adapting to the pandemic.
Local Roots owner shares experience running restaurant during the pandemic
Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C....
Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race
The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop...
‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan featured in Wonder Woman 1984