Botetourt Co. Public Schools to resume athletics Jan. 4

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After entering an agreement with six other school divisions regarding guidelines for the return to athletic competition, Botetourt County Public Schools announced Tuesday their withdrawal from those measures.

Effective January 4, 2021, the schools will resume athletic competition with no retributions for students who do not participate.

“The decision to withdraw from the agreement was not made in haste. I acknowledge that we continue to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases; however, continuing to operate using our day-to-day mitigation plan, Phase III guidelines provided by the Virginia High School League, and the Governor’s executive orders regarding the number of spectators allowed at events, I feel that we can safely participate in athletic competitions,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan D. Russ

“I fully respect the decision of other school divisions electing not to participate at this time. Additionally, if at any time I feel it would be in our best interest to suspend play for a period of time, or even an entire season, I will not hesitate to make that call. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and administrators continues to be the highest priority.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.