Couple donates $10,000 to Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

A local couple gifted $10,000 to the animals for Christmas.
A local couple gifted $10,000 to the animals for Christmas.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Animals at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter are in for a little extra special treatment.

A local couple gifted $10,000 to the animals for Christmas. The shelter says this money can be used for so many things including getting surgeries to make the animals even more adoptable.

“Our donations really help us go above and beyond and that’s where something like this really impacts how we can help the community and help the animals in this community,” said director Elieen Mahan.

The couple has asked to remain anonymous but has supported the shelter for many years and will continue to do so.

