COVID positive test percentage dips slightly in Virginia

COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates(KTUU)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 340,297 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, December 29, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,122 from the 336,175 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 2,599 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,191,183 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 12.2% positivity rate over the last week, down from the 12.3% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 4,920 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Monday’s count of 4,861.

2,698 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s count of 2,563.

30,133 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

