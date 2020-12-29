Advertisement

Danville man arrested for early-morning shooting; no one hurt

Javonte Harris, suspected of a Danville shooting December 28, 2020
Javonte Harris, suspected of a Danville shooting December 28, 2020(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have made an arrest in a shooting from early Tuesday.

Javonte Harris, 18, is being held so far for one count of shooting from a vehicle. Further charges are pending.

Officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle about 2 a.m. They found two vehicles and a house had been hit with bullets. The house and one of the vehicles were occupied when they were hit, but no one was hurt.

Police said they believe Harris knew the intended victims and this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

Danville Police said, “The department recognizes the fear that a shooting like this can instill in a community and will be holding a H.E.A.R.T Walk tomorrow (Wednesday) so that we can update the residents in person and help them recover.”

