Advertisement

FBI warns of potential vaccine scams

phone scams
phone scams
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins across the country, officials are warning of vaccine scams.

The Tennessee attorney general and the FBI said people should beware of these signs of potential scams:

  • You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
  • You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
  • Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
  • Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

Officials advised that government agencies are not sending out emails asking for residents’ personal information in order to receive funds or other relief opportunities. Payments from the government will be distributed automatically.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Police identify woman shot to death in Roanoke; no arrest made
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

‘North Carolina lost a giant today’ Longtime state political leader Marc Basnight dies at 73
Local Roots is one of many local businesses adapting to the pandemic.
Local Roots Owner shares experience running restaurant during the pandemic
Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C....
Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race
The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop...
‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan featured in Wonder Woman 1984
File image
Man arrested in Tennessee following Wythe County robbery