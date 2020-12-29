Fire Marshal: Fire at Averett University office building intentional

DANVILLE Va. (WDBJ) - An early-morning fire is being investigated in Danville after the Fire Marshal’s Office said it was intentionally set.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Robertson Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found a one-story building with fire showing at the front door. The department said the fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire was on the outside of the building and had not burned through the wooden door. Crews entered to determine the fire had not reached the inside; light smoke was found inside on the first floor and basement.

The fire had extended on and under the building’s wood siding, and firefighters cut through to extinguish it.

The department said the building is a house that had been converted into offices for Averett University.

