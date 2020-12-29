Man arrested in Tennessee following Wythe County robbery

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is under arrest following an armed robbery in Wytheville Tuesday morning.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 a.m. a man pulled a gun and demanded money from the clerk at the Speedway convenience store on Ready Mix Road.

After investigating, the robbery was linked to a stolen vehicle and breaking and entering that happened in the 3100 block of West Ridge Road in Wytheville December 18. The sheriff’s office said that stolen 2007 GMC Sierra was involved in several larcenies in Wise County.

44-year-old Timothy Allen Sarver was named as the suspect. He was suspected of committing crimes in Wythe, Wise and Dickenson counties. A be-on-the-lookout was sent to law enforcement agencies just after 9 a.m.

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department located Sarver at a garage on Volunteer Parkway. The GMC Sierra was found along with another stolen vehicle out of Kingsport.

The sheriff’s office said evidence was found in the stolen vehicles to link Sarver to the Wythe County robbery. Sarver was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee.

