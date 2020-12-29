Advertisement

More than 1000 citizens apply for redistricting commission

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1000 people have applied to become citizen members of a new commission that will redraw the lines of legislative districts in Virginia.

Monday was the deadline for applications from citizens who want to serve on the redistricting commission, and it appears there was a late surge of interest.

The Division of Legislative Services was still processing applications Tuesday afternoon, but an official told WDBJ7 the number was already over 1,100.

