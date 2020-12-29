Advertisement

Photos released in search for Lynchburg sporting goods store thief

Surveillance photos taken during a larceny at Dick's Sporting Goods in Lynchburg
Surveillance photos taken during a larceny at Dick's Sporting Goods in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman who stole numerous items from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police say December 20, at 5:17 p.m., security cameras captured images of the woman taking the items from the store on Candlers Mountain Road. Police say the woman is white and was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Gibson at (434) 473-1935 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

