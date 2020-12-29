Radford University maintains fall GPA during pandemic

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford University is seeing a consistent grade point average this semester. It comes during a time when many K through 12 schools across our hometowns are seeing more students failing.

Lyn Lepre took on a new job as Radford University’s provost over the summer.

“We’re always concerned about student success and how our students are doing,” Lepre said. “This semester is no different, if anything we wanted to pay more attention to it.

Many schools across our hometowns have seen more students failing—attributed to the pandemic, but that’s not the case here.

“Our faculty are doing well is they never lost that sense of if I show up for these students, it does not matter what the learning environment is, our students will succeed,” Lepre said.

Lepre says it’s that determination that helped the school hold a consistent GPA around a three-point average.

“It’s just one measure of student success, but it’s a big one,” she said.

She said there wasn’t an easier grading scale because that would not prepare students for licensure exams.

“We feel strongly that we are putting out high quality graduates who are going to be productive members of the community,” Lepre said. “We can’t compromise on the kind of education we’re delivering, it would do them a disservice.”

Plus, the school added extra support services like telehealth and remote counseling helped to keep this unusual semester a little bit more normal.

“Our faculty are committed to make sure our students succeed in whatever modality it is,” Lepre said.

The spring semester was adapted to a pass/fail method so that’s harder to compare.

