Rain returns by the end of the week

Strong cold front moves in New Year’s Eve
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and cool today
  • Increasing clouds Wednesday
  • Rain returns to end 2020 and start 2021

TUESDAY

We’ll see more sunshine today with just a few clouds rolling through with cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs look to reach the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of Tuesday with more clouds expected in the afternoon. That’s because of our next complex system will be developing. We start the day off with more sunshine, but clouds will be thickening up late in the day. Highs on Wednesday only climb into the mid 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY (THURSDAY & FRIDAY)

At this time models are showing another front moving in later New Year’s Eve and lingering into New Year’s Day, adding to an already record-setting soggy year.

The heaviest rain will likely be Friday morning before slowly tapering off throughout New Year’s Day. Rainfall totals of 0.5″-1.5″ look likely. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday, but only the upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Colder air looks to move in behind the cold front.

WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday are looking much quieter as the storm system that will bring us some heavier rain will have exited the region. We should see much more sunshine this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

