Senior Alert issued for Louden County man

The man suffers from a cognitive impairment
Photo of Vandegriek Jr. and generic 2004 Subaru Outback courtesy Virginia State Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 89-year-old man was reported missing out of Louden County Monday.

Albert Vandegriek Jr. was last seen Monday at 12:45 p.m. along Providence Village Drive in Sterling. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday night on behalf of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Vandegriek stands at 6-foot-2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black eyes and white hair. He could potentially be wearing blue sweatpants, blue shoes and a blue sweatshirt.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment, which adds additional danger to his health and safety due to his disappearance.

It is believed that he could be driving a white 2004 Subaru Outback wagon with VA plates: ZJ-2363 with a wheelchair carrier on the back.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 703-777-1021.

