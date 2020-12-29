Advertisement

Sister of man shot by police enters Virginia governor’s race

Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, speaks to protesters outside the Stuart C. Siegal Center on the first day of the 2020 General Assembly special session.(Andrew Ringle, Capital News Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 has announced her candidacy for next year’s Virginia gubernatorial race.

Princess Blanding is the sister of Marcus-David Peters. He was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher who was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Blanding said Tuesday that she is running under the banner of the newly-formed Liberation Party. Blanding said her platform is “to build a diverse, inclusive, and liberated Virginia for all.”

Since her brother’s death, Blanding has become an activist on police reform and social justice issues.

Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

