Truck driver killed in Giles County crash
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Giles County Monday.
Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 460 (Virginia Avenue), near Thomas Drive, just before 1 a.m. December 28.
The driver of a tractor trailer was going west on 460 when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned in the median.
VSP said the driver, 69-year-old Larry W. Finney, of Fieldale, died at the scene.
