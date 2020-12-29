Advertisement

Truck driver killed in Giles County crash

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Giles County Monday.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 460 (Virginia Avenue), near Thomas Drive, just before 1 a.m. December 28.

The driver of a tractor trailer was going west on 460 when he ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned in the median.

VSP said the driver, 69-year-old Larry W. Finney, of Fieldale, died at the scene.

Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

