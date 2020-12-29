Vehicle fire causes delays in Montgomery County

MONGTOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Montgomery County can expect delays on I-81 due to a vehicle fire.

The incident is at mile marker 124.8. All north lanes are currently closed, with traffic backups at approximately two miles, according to VDOT.

Traffic is being detoured off of the interstate at exit 118 onto US-460, then back on I-81 at exit 128.

