‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan featured in Wonder Woman 1984

The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop...
The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop emblazoned with Virginia is for Lovers logo on-screen during a scene filmed at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria.(VisitAlexandria.com)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ slogan was featured on a large-scale prop in Wonder Woman 1984, the recently-released Warner Bros. film.

The film was shot for several weeks in Alexandria during the spring and summer of 2018.

The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop emblazoned with Virginia is for Lovers logo on-screen during a scene filmed at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria.

Warner Bros. created an accompanying promotional video for Virginia Tourism featuring the set piece in action, as well as star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins speaking about their time in Virginia.

The much-anticipated sequel to 2017′s ‘Wonder Woman’ was released in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, 2020.

The prop will be on display in Old Town Alexandria from Jan. 7 to Feb. 28, 2021, and will be accompanied by more film-inspired experiences.

