Advertisement

‘We’re gonna meet again;’ family of Nicole Lovell speaks out on Keepers denied appeal, upcoming anniversary

By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 27th of each month is a hard day for Tammy Weeks-Dowdy.

“It’s not the same.”

It’s a reminder that Nicole Lovell is no longer here.

Nearly 5 years ago, when she was 13, Lovell was stabbed to death. A former Virginia Tech student, David Eisenhauer, who Coley met online was convicted of her murder two summers ago.

Despite the time that’s passed, daily reminders of Lovell linger.

“I can still smell her, you can smell her presence just the perfume and stuff that she wore, you can still smell it,” said Weeks-Dowdy.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Virginia denied Natalie Keeper’s appeal. Its been an 8 month journey as her legal team first went through the court of appeals in April.

Keepers continues to serve a 40 year sentence while David Eisenhauer serves a 50 year sentence.

“I was relieved, we didn’t want her to get an appeal. Yeah we’re glad that appeal was turned down,” said Weeks-Dowdy, and Nicole’s Pa-pa, Fred.

And with feelings of relief the healing continues.

As January 27th approaches, the family is planning a vigil. Tammy updates a Facebook page titled “Voices for Nicole Lovell”, created after she went missing, sometimes daily. And she doesn’t plan to stop.

“It is really hard and I thank everyone who keeps Coley in their hearts and prayers,” said Weeks-Dowdy.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

Lynchburg Police Coats
Lynchburg Police Coats
Mourning Tony Rice
Mourning Tony Rice
Grayson County Schools Challenging Year
Grayson County Schools Challenging Year
Local COVID-19 First Wave Vaccinations Underway
Local COVID-19 First Wave Vaccinations Underway