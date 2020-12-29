‘We’re gonna meet again;’ family of Nicole Lovell speaks out on Keepers denied appeal, upcoming anniversary

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 27th of each month is a hard day for Tammy Weeks-Dowdy.

“It’s not the same.”

It’s a reminder that Nicole Lovell is no longer here.

Nearly 5 years ago, when she was 13, Lovell was stabbed to death. A former Virginia Tech student, David Eisenhauer, who Coley met online was convicted of her murder two summers ago.

Despite the time that’s passed, daily reminders of Lovell linger.

“I can still smell her, you can smell her presence just the perfume and stuff that she wore, you can still smell it,” said Weeks-Dowdy.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Virginia denied Natalie Keeper’s appeal. Its been an 8 month journey as her legal team first went through the court of appeals in April.

Keepers continues to serve a 40 year sentence while David Eisenhauer serves a 50 year sentence.

“I was relieved, we didn’t want her to get an appeal. Yeah we’re glad that appeal was turned down,” said Weeks-Dowdy, and Nicole’s Pa-pa, Fred.

And with feelings of relief the healing continues.

As January 27th approaches, the family is planning a vigil. Tammy updates a Facebook page titled “Voices for Nicole Lovell”, created after she went missing, sometimes daily. And she doesn’t plan to stop.

“It is really hard and I thank everyone who keeps Coley in their hearts and prayers,” said Weeks-Dowdy.

