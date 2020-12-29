Advertisement

WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 102-year-old World War II veteran is now the oldest person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Melvin Rehkop served during the war in Iceland, France and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge.

“I’m just thankful I made it all through the war and had a normal life,” Rehkop said.

The one thing he never had to battle was COVID-19, and thanks to this vaccine, he likely never will.

For the staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, this day was a long time coming.

“It’s amazing. This is something we’ve been working on for months,” Christy Mears with Veterans Affairs said. “For all of this to come together for this veteran today, to really kick this off, it’s amazing, to say the least.”

Rehkop said he was surprised he was chosen to get the vaccine so early, but he is grateful.

“The good Lord protected me all through the service, and I always honored him and praised him for that,” Rehkop said.

He said he’ll give thanks for this as well.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Police identify woman shot to death in Roanoke; no arrest made
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

Radford University is seeing a consistent grade point average this semester. It comes during a...
Radford University maintains fall GPA during pandemic
Owner Of Fret Mill Music Retiring After 40 Years
Owner Of Fret Mill Music Retiring After 40 Years
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
RAHD Talks Vaccine Rollout
RAHD Talks Vaccine Rollout
Fight For School Construction Funding Continues
Fight For School Construction Funding Continues