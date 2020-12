BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies defended Cassell Coliseum Tuesday night against the visiting Hurricanes, securing an 80-78 victory.

Keve Aluma led the way for the Hokies with 26 points.

Virginia Tech moves to 8-1 on the year.

