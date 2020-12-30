Advertisement

Campbell Co. fire leaves one dead on Christmas Day

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Christmas Day left one person dead in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Department of Public Safety E-911 Center received multiple calls around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 25 reporting a house fire at 46 Spruce Lane in Lynchburg. Callers reported a person was possibly trapped inside.

First responders arrived to find the home fully engulfed. Because of hazardous conditions, firefighters could not safely remove anyone from the home until the fire was extinguished. When they were able to enter, a person was found dead.

“The cause of the fire remains under scrutiny; however, preliminary investigation has determined it does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time,” said Campbell County Fire Marshal Randall Johnson. “The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for verification of identity.”

The Rustburg, Lyn-Dan Heights and Concord Fire Departments responded, along with Campbell County Public Safety and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about the fire, contact the public safety department or the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

