Centra nurse receives Nurse of the Year award

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local nurse is being recognized for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heather Mayberry, a clinical nurse specialist with Centra, was awarded Nurse of the Year by the Virginia Nurses Association.

She helped Centra develop the concept of a variable acuity unit. That unit combines several other units specifically for COVID patients.

Centra says she helped train folks who care for those patients.

However, Mayberry says the real reward is seeing people leave healthy.

“Our reward is seeing a patient get better and walk out the door. That is the biggest reward for us. Seeing our patients be able to talk with their families again - hug them, be able to see them. Those are the real rewards,” said Mayberry.

She credits the award to the team she has around her.

A total of 20 nurses from around the state received the honor this year.

