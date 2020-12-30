Advertisement

COVID percent positive rate reaches 12.7% in VA

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 344,345 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, December 30, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,048 from the 340,297 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 4,122 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,220,943 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 12.7% positivity rate over the last week, up from the 12.2% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 4,984 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s count of 4,920.

2,707 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 2,698.

30,444 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

