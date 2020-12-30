Advertisement

Danville PD seek persons of interest after Averett University vandalism

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 434-793-0000
Courtesy Danville PD
Courtesy Danville PD(Danville PD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple buildings and vehicles were spray-painted throughout Averett University and the surrounding area recently, causing police to search for responsible vandals.

Surveillance footage from around 1 a.m. on December 26 shows two people walking through Averett’s West Main Street campus that authorities believe are involved with the act, according to Danville Police.

Several Averett-owned buildings and a vehicle were hit with graffiti, in addition to a vehicle that belongs to a neighbor on Woodland Drive.

Police are looking into other recent cases of vandalism, and are working to see if these are connected.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 434-793-0000.

