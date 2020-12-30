Advertisement

Henry County woman scratches to win $150,000 lottery prize

Deborah Davis won the final $150,000 top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.
Deborah Davis won the final $150,000 top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.(Virginia Lottery)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Henry County woman has some extra spending money after scratching a winning Virginia Lottery ticket.

Deborah Davis told Lottery officials her children always gave her a hard time about playing the Lottery, saying “No one really wins.” But Davis herself won the top prize off of the $150,000 Cash Chaser.

Davis told officials that when she showed the winning ticket to her daughter, she asked if it was fake.

“It feels a little unreal,” she said when she collected her winnings.

The winning ticket was bought at the Food Lion at 5835 Virginia Avenue in Bassett.

Davis claimed the third and final top prize in the $150,000 Cash Chaser game, meaning it is now closed. The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,305,600.

