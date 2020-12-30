Natural Bridge State Park officials encourage folks to come out for First Day Hikes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natural Bridge State Park officials like to encourage folks to come out and explore in the new year. They call it First Day Hikes, where they offer guided tours on New Year’s Day.

This year, they are only holding self-guided tours because of the pandemic, but they are also adding something new--a scavenger hunt. Folks can stop by the Visitor Center to pick up a flyer with educational and fun parts of the park you can see during winter.

“The outdoors has been, I think, a refuge for people throughout all of this, and if this has been a tradition for you, that’s great, and if it’s something new to try, that’s even better. We’re all making alterations to how we have to run things to do things safely, but this is just an especially good chance to try something new,” Matthew Jackson, Visitor Experience Specialist for Natural Bridge State Park, said.

The park offers free trailhead parking on New Year’s Day to help get more people out.

