Soggy weather returns by the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing clouds Wednesday

Rain returns to end 2020 and start 2021

Record-setting year of rainfall

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of Tuesday with more clouds expected in the afternoon. That’s because of our next complex system will be developing. We start the day off with more sunshine, but clouds will be thickening up late in the day. Highs on Wednesday only climb into the mid 40s.

We'll see some sunshine early followed by increasing clouds. (WDBJ)

NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY (THURSDAY & FRIDAY)

At this time models are showing another front moving in later New Year’s Eve and lingering into New Year’s Day, adding to an already record-setting soggy year.

The heaviest rain will likely be Friday morning before slowly tapering off throughout New Year’s Day. Rainfall totals of 0.5″-1.5″ look likely. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday, but only the upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Colder air looks to move in behind the cold front.

A storm system heads our way at the end of the week bringing another round of rain to the area. (WDBJ)

We could see between 0.5" to 1.5" of rainfall from this system. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

Saturday and Sunday are looking much quieter as the storm system that will bring us some heavier rain will have exited the region. We should see much more sunshine this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.