Suspect named, still sought, for arson at Averett University

DANVILLE Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in an intentionally-set fire at Averett University is being sought.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office has named Jermane Bugett, charged with one count of arson. Warrants have been obtained for Bugett, who is not in custody.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Robertson Avenue.

Crews found a one-story building with flames at the front door. The department said the fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire was on the outside of the building and had not burned through the wooden door. The fire had extended on and under the building’s wood siding, and firefighters cut through to extinguish it.

The department said the building is a house that had been converted into offices for Averett University.

