Alleghany Co. Public Schools extends 100% remote learning period

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County Public Schools has extended its all-virtual class schedule due to an increase in COVID cases over the holiday season.

All students will learn 100% remotely for an additional week, Jan. 4-8. Students will resume in-person learning not the hybrid plan Monday, January 11.

During that time, ACPS said it will revisit its current participation in athletics.

“We acknowledge that our area continues to experience high COVID-19 cases; therefore, we will review our daily operations in regards to health mitigation strategies, Phase III guidance provided by the Virginia High School League, and the Governor’s executive orders regarding spectators and our ACPS return to play guidelines,” ACPS wrote in a release.

ACPS said all schools continue to be extensively cleaned, and food service will continue during the extended remote learning period.

Grab-n-go meals will be provided for those 18 and under at various locations Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 4-8. All schools will have meals available for pickup those same days between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For questions about the meal program, call Debra Buckner at 540-863-1812.

