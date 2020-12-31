Advertisement

Altavista man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating following a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. December 28 on Wards Road, less than a mile from Level Run Road.

A Mazda 626 was going west when it ran off the right side of the road. Police said the driver overcorrected and crossed back over the road, crossing the center line and running off the left side. The car overturned several times.

The driver, 65-year-old Jerry G. Mohr, of Altavista, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

