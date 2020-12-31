Legendary Strength preps for January spike of gym memberships

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As 2020 comes to a close, 2021 will bring one of the usual goals for every new year: getting back to the gym.

In January, gyms typically see a membership spike - and Legendary Strength in Lynchburg is no different.

“We had a short spike in memberships [this January], had a lot of people come in just cause we were a smaller gym - not as many people coming in at one time,” said Trevor Vasser, co-owner.

Vasser says they expect more folks working out in the coming weeks, but will be extra cautious due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If anything, we’ll probably add some more cleaning products, add some hand sanitizer, stuff like that. People can see that we’re taking steps and of course just keeping our cleaning up,” said Vasser.

But despite the situation, Vasser still wants people to achieve their goals.

He says it’s a domino effect - working the body will help other areas of life too, especially during these times.

“I think with keeping the new year’s resolutions in the gym helps with all the other resolutions you have, whether it’s your budgeting or job situation,” said Vasser.

Vasser himself is putting in an effort too - and says the environment is healthy for anyone who wants to start now.

“The whole fitness industry in a whole, I think is doing a good job with trying to stay as safe as possible, encouraging people to not give up,” said Vasser.

Legendary Strength is open 24 hours a day, giving folks the ability to avoid large crowds.

