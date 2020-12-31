More than 5,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 349,584 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 31, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 5,239 from the 344,345 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 4,048 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,355,991PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 13.2% positivity rate over the last week, up from the 12.7% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 5,032 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s count of 4,984.

2,744 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s count of 2,707.

As of Wednesday, the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities, has 381 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. There are 75 people in the ICU, with 43 on ventilators. In addition, there are 21 hospitalized patients under investigation, awaiting results.

30,707 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

