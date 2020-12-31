Omni Homestead Resort will reduce hours in January

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Omni Homestead Resort will have reduced hours for January because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the resort and the hospitality industry.

Monday, January 4, Sunday, January 10, Monday, January 18 and Sunday, January 24, the resort will close at 3 p.m. It will reopen at noon each Thursday.

According to a company statement, “Our top priorities are to operate our resort in an efficient and responsible manner, to manage our cash flow like every other impacted business and, above all, to protect the health and safety of our guests and associates.”

The statement continues, “This decision was made to protect the long-term viability of the resort by remaining open on a limited basis during our slowest time of the year. As the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, we anticipate an increase in leisure and group business and a return to normal business operations.”

