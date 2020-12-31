Advertisement

Omni Homestead Resort will reduce hours in January

The iconic tower of the Omni Homestead resort in Hot Springs, Va.
The iconic tower of the Omni Homestead resort in Hot Springs, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Omni Homestead Resort will have reduced hours for January because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the resort and the hospitality industry.

Monday, January 4, Sunday, January 10, Monday, January 18 and Sunday, January 24, the resort will close at 3 p.m. It will reopen at noon each Thursday.

According to a company statement, “Our top priorities are to operate our resort in an efficient and responsible manner, to manage our cash flow like every other impacted business and, above all, to protect the health and safety of our guests and associates.”

The statement continues, “This decision was made to protect the long-term viability of the resort by remaining open on a limited basis during our slowest time of the year. As the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, we anticipate an increase in leisure and group business and a return to normal business operations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Coronavirus
COVID percent positive rate reaches 12.7% in VA
Bullets hit this window of a house in Wasena.
Wasena shooting shocks community

Latest News

A man works out at Legendary Strength Thursday.
Legendary Strength preps for January spike of gym memberships
Lexington EMS volunteer James Squires receives the Moderna COVID vaccine at the firehouse in...
Rockbridge-area Fire and EMS get COVID vaccine
Double Tactical offers firearms training regularly.
Changes to getting a concealed carry permit in Virginia start Jan. 1
No one will be allowed near Times Square to watch the ball drop in person on New Year's Eve....
WATCH LIVE: New Year’s Eve in New York City