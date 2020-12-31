Police searching for person responsible for Lynchburg armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are looking for the person who robbed a Marathon Quick-E Wednesday night.

Officers from the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the store at 6015 Fort Avenue for a report of armed robbery just before 9:30.

The department said a man with a handgun entered the store and got money from the business before leaving on foot. He was a white man wearing a black jacket, black gloves, a black beanie, gray neck gaiter-style face mask, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Coleman at 434-941-9421 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.If you think you may have captured video of the person, contact the LPD at 434-455-6065 or submit the footage to the Neighbors portal. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.