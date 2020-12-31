Advertisement

Rockbridge-area Fire and EMS get COVID vaccine

Lexington EMS volunteer James Squires receives the Moderna COVID vaccine at the firehouse in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health was in Lexington Thursday, vaccinating Rockbridge County’s Fire and EMS members.

They were set up in the Lexington City firehouse with the Moderna vaccination to make sure these first responders were properly protected.

The vaccinations were for members of all area fire and E-M-S departments.

”We’re on the front lines,” said Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey. “Our law enforcement folks and partners there, hopefully we’ll get them scheduled as soon as we can and get them taken care of as well, but, yeah, ready to start bringing it to a close here.”

Those who got the injection said they hardly felt it.

