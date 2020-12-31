Suspect in Averett arson arrested

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a case of arson at Averett University in Danville is being held in the Danville City Jail, a day after investigators released his name as the suspect.

James Buggett (spelling updated since Wednesday) was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with one count of arson.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Robertson Avenue.

Crews found a one-story building with flames at the front door. The department said the fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire was on the outside of the building and had not burned through the wooden door. The fire had extended on and under the building’s wood siding, and firefighters cut through to extinguish it.

The department said the building is a house that had been converted into offices for Averett University.

