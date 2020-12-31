Advertisement

Suspect in Averett arson arrested

Mugshot of James Buggett, suspect in an arson fire at Averett University
Mugshot of James Buggett, suspect in an arson fire at Averett University(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a case of arson at Averett University in Danville is being held in the Danville City Jail, a day after investigators released his name as the suspect.

James Buggett (spelling updated since Wednesday) was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with one count of arson.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Robertson Avenue.

Crews found a one-story building with flames at the front door. The department said the fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire was on the outside of the building and had not burned through the wooden door. The fire had extended on and under the building’s wood siding, and firefighters cut through to extinguish it.

The department said the building is a house that had been converted into offices for Averett University.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Coronavirus
COVID percent positive rate reaches 12.7% in VA
Bullets hit this window of a house in Wasena.
Wasena shooting shocks community

Latest News

This is Emery next to all of the hot chocolate bombs she's made in the last 2 months!
11-year-old Roanoke County resident makes hot chocolate bombs, donates proceeds
Getting Fit in the New Year
Getting Fit in the New Year
Skating Center Welcomes New Year With Balloon Drop
Skating Center Welcomes New Year With Balloon Drop
Vaccine
Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
Rockbridge Fire-EMS Workers Vaccinated
Rockbridge Fire-EMS Workers Vaccinated