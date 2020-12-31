UVA Knocks Off Notre Dame in South Bend

South Bend, IN (AP) - The #23 Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame 66-57 in its ACC opener on Wednesday night in South Bend, IN.

The Cavaliers never trailed against the Fighting Irish, and they led by as many as 11 points.

Notre Dame cut the deficit to 47-46 with 8:27 remaining in the 2nd half, but Sam Hauser hit a three-pointer at the other end, and the ‘Hoos were able to stay in front.

“In the postgame I talked about Weeble’s wobble, but they don’t fall down,” says head coach Tony Bennett. “Our young guys, they don’t know what a Weeble Wobble is, but all of us do. I think we got wobbling a few times. You got to right the ship, and get back up.”

Kihei Clark scored 19 points, dished out five assists, and did not turn the ball over.

“Being the point guard, you have to take care of the ball,” says Clark, “so just try to be conscious, and be more ‘sound,’ as coach Bennett calls it. But I was just trying to pick my spots in the offense.”

Bennett says, “Kihei was good, he gave us some scoring, last game, this game. But our scoring and shooting is coming from some more of the interior, and Kihei, and that’s why we did some things, offensively, to try and feature them.”

Jay Huff scored made 7-of-9 shots from the field, and scored 15 points.

Sam Hauser added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

“It feels good to get the first win under our belt,” says Hauser. “I was playing in a new conference. It was cool to play the first game. Obviously, it probably would have been different with fans in the stands, but overall, just happy we got the win, and started the way win did in ACC.”

UVA has won thirteen-consecutive ACC openers, including 12 in a row under head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia (5-2, 1-0 ACC) will be back in action on Saturday at home against #24 Virginia Tech.

