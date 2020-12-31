Advertisement

VDH wants your COVID stories

VDH says it's interested in any story related to the pandemic, whether that's a Christmas parade for those in LewisGale's COVID ward (pictured) or experiences with the virus itself.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 10 months, just about everyone in Virginia has a COVID-19 story. Whether it’s catching the virus itself, or watching businesses close, or finally having time to work on projects at home, COVID has left no one untouched.

That’s why the Virginia Department of Health is now collecting stories from the pandemic.

“Anything really,” said VDH’s Samara Lott. “We would love to hear, and help get that message out, so our community understands how COVID has impacted them.”

According to Lott, the Population Health Planning and Improvement Coordinator at the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District, the ultimate goal is demonstrating to people “the importance and the need for the vaccine when it’s time for someone to get the vaccine.”

How exactly those stories will be used remains up in the air. VDH may use them as part of social media campaigns, cut together videos, or share them through other outlets. The stories will only ever be shared with their teller’s permission. “To be very clear, this is all volunteer,” said Lott.

There’s no deadline to submit stories. “The message will be important for several months to come,” Lott said.

Lott says the more stories the better. If you’re interested, you can email your story to Lott at Samara.Lott@vdh.virginia.gov.

