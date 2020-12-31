Wet weather returns to the region

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild for many Thursday

Rain returns to end 2020 and start 2021

Record-setting year of rainfall

NEW YEAR’S EVE (THURSDAY)

Our front will still remain to the northwest Thursday, but will creep closer into the mountains. Because of this, temperatures will vary greatly depending on where you are. The farther north, the more likely highs will be in the 40s. Areas outside of the mountains will likely climb into the 50s and 60s.

Mostly cloudy and warm with highs nearing 60. (WDBJ)

As for rain chances, it appears most of the rain will hold off until Thursday night. A few stray showers may still develop in the afternoon.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (FRIDAY)

The heaviest rain will likely be New Year’s Day (Friday) before slowly tapering off by the night. Rainfall totals of 0.5″-1.5″ look likely with some higher totals farther to the south into NC. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday, but only the upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Colder air looks to move in behind the cold front.

A storm system heads our way at the end of the week bringing another round of rain to the area. (WDBJ)

We could see anywhere from 0.5" all the way up to 1.5" of rain by Friday night. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

Most of the daytime hours will be dry this weekend, but models have indicated another low developing along the front after it has passed us. Timing for showers looks most likely late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Most should see less than a half inch of rain.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the 40s and 50s this weekend.