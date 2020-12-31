Wet weather returns to the region
Strong cold front moves in New Year’s Eve
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild for many Thursday
- Rain returns to end 2020 and start 2021
- Record-setting year of rainfall
NEW YEAR’S EVE (THURSDAY)
Our front will still remain to the northwest Thursday, but will creep closer into the mountains. Because of this, temperatures will vary greatly depending on where you are. The farther north, the more likely highs will be in the 40s. Areas outside of the mountains will likely climb into the 50s and 60s.
As for rain chances, it appears most of the rain will hold off until Thursday night. A few stray showers may still develop in the afternoon.
NEW YEAR’S DAY (FRIDAY)
The heaviest rain will likely be New Year’s Day (Friday) before slowly tapering off by the night. Rainfall totals of 0.5″-1.5″ look likely with some higher totals farther to the south into NC. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday, but only the upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Colder air looks to move in behind the cold front.
WEEKEND
Most of the daytime hours will be dry this weekend, but models have indicated another low developing along the front after it has passed us. Timing for showers looks most likely late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Most should see less than a half inch of rain.
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the 40s and 50s this weekend.