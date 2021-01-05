Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
FBI: Rocky Mount Police Officer bragged about using Pelosi’s toilet during Capitol riots
One injured after two overnight shootings in Radford
Our own WDBJ7 employee, Robin Reed, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.
Berglund Center hosts mass vaccination clinic
One dead in Campbell County crash
Soaking rain expected on Monday.
Cold, soggy weather Monday will kick off busy week

Latest News

(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on manufacturing
The Envision Center is now at the RRHA's main office.
Roanoke’s EnVision Center moves to RRHA main office
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Dept. is looking into expediting a new...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says