6K Carilion employees receive COVID vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A smooth rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, what everyone wants to see, is exactly what Carilion Clinic doctors say is underway across their health system.

Since distribution began December 16, more than 6,000 of Carilion’s 13,000 employees have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

More than 1,500 of those who received the initial round of the Pfizer shots are now due for their second dose.

“From the standpoint of pacing, we’re where we need to be as far as moving through our own healthcare workers,” said Dr. Chad Alvarez, the leader of Carilion’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Doctors say side effects have been minimal, with all going away within 24-48 hours.

“The side effects are those that are typical after many different vaccines including: fever, some pain at the injection site, sometimes some fatigue,” said Dr. Paul Skolnik, Carilion’s chair of the Department of Medicine.

Distribution comes at the right time as hospitalized COVID patients, ICU patients and patients on ventilators all continue to rise at Southwest Virginia hospitals.

Currently 420 COVID patients are hospitalized across Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA. 87 patients are in intensive care units and 58 are on ventilators.

“We’re concerned about the potential for additional increases from the Christmas and New Year’s holiday,” said Dr. Mike Abbott, Carilion’s senior vice president of operations.

Life as normal could still be months away, with Dr. Skolnik predicting 80 to 85 percent of Americans needing to get immunized before that happens.

“That may not occur until mid-2021 or late-2021 as we go through all the different priority groups.”

Carilion is also working with the Virginia Department of Health to plan for large-scale distribution to the general public.

The health system says it will deploy all of its resources to help VDH with that effort, when the time comes.

