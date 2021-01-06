How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
Dry weather continues for the next couple of days with seasonable temperatures
EATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine returns Wednesday & Thursday
- Highs in the 40s
- Late week winter storm is possible with accumulating snow
- Another possible storm next Monday-Tuesday
THURSDAY
Clouds enter Thursday afternoon and evening, but we remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. We continue to watch our next storm get together across Arkansas and head toward the Carolinas by Friday.
FRIDAY
Models have been fairly consistent in placing the heaviest burst of snow along the VA/NC border and Interstate 77 corridor Friday. Any shift north would bring slightly higher totals along the US 460 corridor, which for now, appears to be the dividing line between seeing any snow and not seeing snow.
TIMING: Any moisture in should enter from the south around/after sunrise Friday and may take some time to saturate the atmosphere. It could be late-morning morning before things truly get going. Mainly snow (and some rain) will linger throughout the day and into the evening before tapering off.
MODEL DISCUSSION: Global models have been on the dryer side, whereas hi-res models have shown a more northerly coverage of precipitation, even north of 460. Something to consider. We anticipate a heavy snow band to setup somewhere over the VA/NC border which will be the focus of some of the highest totals, which could top 4-6″.
|TRACE
|TRACE to 2″
|2″ to 4″
|4″-6″
|Hot Springs
Lexington
Raphine
Covington
Iron Gate
Lewisburg
|Roanoke
Rocky Mount
Bedford
SML
Fincastle
New Castle
|Wytheville
Independence
Galax
Blacksburg
Martinsville
Danville
Stuart
Radford
Bluefield
|Mount Rogers
Mountains of North Carolina
**We may see this area expand
to include parts of the VA/NC border
near the Southside if the storm shifts north.
ROAD IMPACTS: Road pavement temperatures will likely be near or slightly above freezing during the onset of precipitation early Friday morning. Slick spots are possible and roads may even be snow-covered toward the VA/NC border, closes to the storm.
THE WEEKEND
The weekend remains quiet with mainly sunny skies and seasonable conditions as highs reach the mid and upper upper 40s.
ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK?
Models suggest a more potent winter storm could be coming together for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We’ll have details on that one as we get closer to the weekend.