How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm

EATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine returns Wednesday & Thursday

Highs in the 40s

Late week winter storm is possible with accumulating snow

Another possible storm next Monday-Tuesday

THURSDAY

Clouds enter Thursday afternoon and evening, but we remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. We continue to watch our next storm get together across Arkansas and head toward the Carolinas by Friday.

FRIDAY

Models have been fairly consistent in placing the heaviest burst of snow along the VA/NC border and Interstate 77 corridor Friday. Any shift north would bring slightly higher totals along the US 460 corridor, which for now, appears to be the dividing line between seeing any snow and not seeing snow.

This area is where some of the heaviest snow and greatest impacts are likely to occur. (WDBJ7)

TIMING: Any moisture in should enter from the south around/after sunrise Friday and may take some time to saturate the atmosphere. It could be late-morning morning before things truly get going. Mainly snow (and some rain) will linger throughout the day and into the evening before tapering off.

MODEL DISCUSSION: Global models have been on the dryer side, whereas hi-res models have shown a more northerly coverage of precipitation, even north of 460. Something to consider. We anticipate a heavy snow band to setup somewhere over the VA/NC border which will be the focus of some of the highest totals, which could top 4-6″.

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm. (WDBJ7)

TRACE TRACE to 2″ 2″ to 4″ 4″-6″ Hot Springs

Lexington

Raphine

Covington

Iron Gate

Lewisburg Roanoke

Rocky Mount

Bedford

SML

Fincastle

New Castle Wytheville

Independence

Galax

Blacksburg

Martinsville

Danville

Stuart

Radford

Bluefield Mount Rogers

Mountains of North Carolina

**We may see this area expand

to include parts of the VA/NC border

near the Southside if the storm shifts north.

ROAD IMPACTS: Road pavement temperatures will likely be near or slightly above freezing during the onset of precipitation early Friday morning. Slick spots are possible and roads may even be snow-covered toward the VA/NC border, closes to the storm.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend remains quiet with mainly sunny skies and seasonable conditions as highs reach the mid and upper upper 40s.

ANOTHER STORM NEXT WEEK?

Models suggest a more potent winter storm could be coming together for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We’ll have details on that one as we get closer to the weekend.