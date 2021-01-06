Advertisement

CBS projects Ossoff Senate win in GA, giving Dems control of Senate

Democrat Jon Ossoff in claiming victory in his bid to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST
(WDBJ/CBS) - CBS News projects that Jon Ossoff has defeated incumbent Senator David Perdue in Tuesday’s Senate runoff election in Georgia, handing Democrats control of the Senate in a dramatic shift that upends the balance of power in Washington. Democrat Raphael Warnock is also projected to win the state’s other runoff election against GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler.

This will make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to implement his legislative priorities, and have his cabinet nominees confirmed quickly and without issue.

The news comes as supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress to recess while they were set to count the Electoral College votes.

