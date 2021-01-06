Ferrum College gears up for spring semester

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are getting ready to head back to class, and Ferrum College says it is going into the spring semester with more confidence than before.

The campus is quiet before students return Jan. 19 for the first day of class.

College President Dr. David Johns said the pandemic has thrown its punches, but it’s also brought new opportunities.

“When students are away, for all sorts of reasons, they don’t have to put things on hold in ways that they might have had to do before,” Johns said.

Last semester the college navigated the changes offering both in-person and virtual courses, along with juggling new protocols and the potential for outbreaks. This spring it will do the same, but with more confidence.

“Fall semester we really didn’t know quite what to expect, what that return was going to look like. And while there might be some things that are really different about spring semester at least we have a little idea,” Johns said.

New this semester is the return of athletics.

“That’s a little bit of the wild card so we have folks in our athletic training staff working really carefully and closely to make sure we are in a good place,” Johns said.

Johns said he is proud of Ferrum and is ready to tackle the new year ahead.

“We did a really great job in the fall and I am confident we are going to be able to do that again in the spring,” Johns said.

