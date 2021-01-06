Advertisement

Ferrum College gears up for spring semester

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are getting ready to head back to class, and Ferrum College says it is going into the spring semester with more confidence than before.

The campus is quiet before students return Jan. 19 for the first day of class.

College President Dr. David Johns said the pandemic has thrown its punches, but it’s also brought new opportunities.

“When students are away, for all sorts of reasons, they don’t have to put things on hold in ways that they might have had to do before,” Johns said.

Last semester the college navigated the changes offering both in-person and virtual courses, along with juggling new protocols and the potential for outbreaks. This spring it will do the same, but with more confidence.

“Fall semester we really didn’t know quite what to expect, what that return was going to look like. And while there might be some things that are really different about spring semester at least we have a little idea,” Johns said.

New this semester is the return of athletics.

“That’s a little bit of the wild card so we have folks in our athletic training staff working really carefully and closely to make sure we are in a good place,” Johns said.

Johns said he is proud of Ferrum and is ready to tackle the new year ahead.

“We did a really great job in the fall and I am confident we are going to be able to do that again in the spring,” Johns said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest snow forecast for Friday's storm.
How much snow you can expect from Friday’s winter storm
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
ll
Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia
The highest snowfall totals will be right along the VA/NC state line down into the North...
Next round of wintry weather set to arrive Friday
State of Emergency
Gov. Northam extends National Guard deployment, wants Trump out of office

Latest News

Courtesy verlettawhite.com through Roanoke City Public Schools
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent shares resources following chaos at Capitol
Demolition of an old building next to Rustburg Middle School takes place Wednesday.
First strides of 2021 taken in replacement of Rustburg Middle School
In Montgomery County, student athletes will be able to compete this season if the district's...
Student athletes in Montgomery County can compete, just not right now
Courtesy: Roanoke County Public Schools
Butzer announced as next chairman of the board for Roanoke County Public Schools