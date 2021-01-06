First strides of 2021 taken in replacement of Rustburg Middle School

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been years in the making, but new strides are underway for Rustburg Middle School.

“It’s been going on for 10 or 12 years now we’ve been talking about this,” said Clif Tweedy, deputy county administrator.

Things got underway last spring when an announcement was made that a replacement was on the way.

Tuesday night the county voted to approve a special use permit and rezone property to be “appropriate for school construction” next to the site.

An old building sits on that couple acres of property. Demolition of it began Wednesday.

Tweedy says tearing it down will help the project move towards the new school replacement.

“Because that’s where the new building is gonna touch, or would’ve touched the existing building, so that needed to come down,” said Tweedy.

It’s another step in the process, but one Tweedy has ties to.

He went to Rustburg Middle, but says this update has been needed for years.

“All my family went to school, I went to school there and I’m proud to see we’re gonna build a really nice, modern school,” said Tweedy.

But there’s still work to be done.

The demolition is one of the first steps of 2021, with a lot more work on the way.

“The next year is you’ll see them putting in the foundations, laying the walls up and starting to construct the building. So it’ll be a lot of coming out of the ground starting as soon as the weather breaks,” said Tweedy.

The project is slated to be complete in 2022.

