Lexington adds hand sanitation stations to downtown

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington has made it a little easier for visitors to keep things sanitized.

The city used state CARES Act funding to buy and install five hand sanitizing stations around downtown for visitors to use.

Even while they were being installed, folks were putting them to use.

”There were some visitors from Staunton that were walking by,” said Robby Bailey, Lexington’s human resources director. “And they took a look at it and actually came and cleaned their hands up and thanked us for providing that. And so it’s good that we’re getting positive feedback.”

The stations are filled with alcohol-based hand sanitizer and operated using a foot pedal.

