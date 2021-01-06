New Chief Curator joins Taubman Museum of Art

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new face roaming the galleries of the Taubman Museum of Art.

The museum hired Karl Willers as its new chief curator.

He will be helping care for the permanent collections and organize exhibitions through the galleries.

Willers said the museum’s reputation and collections attracted him to the job.

“One thing that I think particularly interested me is that the collection is extraordinarily strong in late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century American art, which is a specialization of mine,” he said.

Before joining the Taubman, Willers worked in Long Island, New York as the Nassau County Museum of Art Director.

You can chat with Willers yourself during a virtual event with the Taubman on Friday, January 8.

