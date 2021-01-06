Governor urges vaccine use, as percentage of positive COVID tests continues rise in Virginia

Governor Northam provided an update Wednesday to the commonwealth.

Northam urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to everyone, saying the spread of the virus is worse now than it’s been since the pandemic began ten months ago.

He said with about 8.5 million people in the commonwealth, 17,000,000 doses of vaccine would be needed to get everyone vaccinated, given that two shots are part of the vaccine for each person who gets it.

He said Virginia is getting about 110,000 doses of vaccine each week, with a statewide goal of 25,000 shots a day, depending on supply and distribution.

Northam said health care workers, such as doctors, nurses and paramedics are getting the first doses. That list will be followed by people in long-term assisted living facilities, and then will be essential workers, such as teachers, police and firefighters, transit workers, mail carriers and grocery store workers.

He said more specifics will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

He urged people giving vaccines to give them as quickly as possible, so the state will get new doses.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 377,300 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,387 from the 371,913 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 4,377 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

4,428,211 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 16.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 16.2% reported Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 116,247 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, up from the 89,326 reported Monday.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,226 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s count of 5,191.

As of Wednesday for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities), 420 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 87 in intensive care and 58 on ventilators.

2,925 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 2,918.

32,101 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

